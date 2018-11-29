'Volatile' immigrant Rahim Mohammadi strangled elderly allotment secretary Lea Adri-Soejoko with lawnmower flex

A “volatile” Iranian immigrant has been found guilty of strangling an elderly widow to avoid being thrown off his allotment.

Rahim Mohammadi killed 80-year-old Lea Adri-Soejoko with a lawnmower flex and hid her body at Colindale allotments in north London in February last year.

The allotment secretary was found dead in a locked mower shed after her family raised concerns that she had failed to turn up at a meeting.

Kurdish Mohammadi, 42, from Hackney, north London, was found guilty of her murder following a retrial at the Old Bailey.

Prosecutor John Price QC had told jurors the Iranian had a reputation for having a “volatile” temper.

He had been involved with the allotment since 2008 through Freedom from Torture, an organisation helping torture victims suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

In September 2016, he clashed with Mrs Adri-Soejoko at an allotment association meeting.