Shares in shopping centre owner Intu plunge after takeover deal collapses amid Brexit fears

Shares in shopping centre owners Intu plunged after would-be investors pulled a £2.8 billion takeover bid.

Intu Properties, which owns 17 shopping malls in the UK, including the Arndale Centre in Manchester and Gateshead’s Metrocentre, blamed Brexit uncertainty and a volatile high street market.

Intu said market conditions meant the consortium of bidders – led by John Whittaker’s Peel Group – could not continue with its proposed offer within the timeframe set out by City takeover rules.

Intu said the decision was due to “the uncertainty around current macroeconomic conditions and the potential near-term volatility across markets”.

It is the second failed takeover attempt for Intu after Hammerson abandoned a £3.4 billion approach in April.

It comes despite a number of extensions to the takeover timetable, since the consortium comprising Peel Group, Olayan and Brookfield Property tabled a £2.8 billion offer in October.

Peel already has a 27.3% stake in Intu.