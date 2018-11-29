Briton among five G4S employees killed in Kabul suicide bombing

Five G4S employees, including one Briton and four Afghan nationals, have been killed in a Taliban attack in Kabul, the company has confirmed.

Thirty-two G4S employees were also injured, five seriously, in the suicide attack on a compound on Wednesday.

Najib Danish, from Afghanistan's interior ministry, said a suicide bomber detonated his explosives and then other insurgents started a gun battle with forces in the area.

G4S provides training for Afghan security forces.

Charlie Burbridge, managing director of G4S Risk Management Group, confirmed the deaths "with great sadness".

He said: "Next of kin have been informed and our thoughts at this difficult time are with the loved ones of those who have died and been injured, and our brave team in Afghanistan who have lost colleagues and friends. We are offering support and counselling to all of those affected.

"We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the British Embassy, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, the British and Afghan armed forces, other NATO forces and other private security companies who have all assisted us as we ensure our operations in Kabul are secure and continue safely.

"We are committed to our security role in support of the people of Afghanistan, and we are determined that incidents such as this will not prevent the vital work that the international community conducts from continuing."

The Taliban carry out near-daily attacks on Afghan security forces, and the one in Kabul came hours after officials said at least 30 civilians were killed along with 16 Taliban fighters during a battle between government forces and insurgents in southern Helmand province.