Labour not ruling out governing with SNP to get own Brexit deal through parliament, says Emily Thornberry

The possibility of Labour forming a minority government with the support of the Scottish National Party in order to get its own Brexit deal through parliament, has not been ruled out by Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry in an interview with ITV News.

Ahead of the meaningful vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal in the House of Commons on 11 December, Julie Etchingham asked Mrs Thornberry if the deal was voted down and that triggered a change in government, whether Labour would go into a minority government with SNP support.

"Anything, frankly at this moment is possible", Mrs Thornberry said.

"When there was talk of a minority government during the last general election, what we said was that we would run a minority government and we would put our Budget and we would say, 'you want to vote for it or don't you want to vote for it?,'" she said.

"But that wouldn't be a coalition - that would be a: 'this is who we are, this is who we stand for - you either vote for us or you don't'.

"If we're in a minority government...and frankly it will be up to the Nats [Scottish National Party] to say, 'oh, we didn't vote for Labour therefore the Tories have come back in again and let them face their electorate and face the consequences of that.'"