ITV Report
NHS trust at centre of baby deaths scandal rated 'inadequate' in new report
A hospital trust at the centre of a maternity care scandal has been rated "inadequate" in a new report.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) criticised services at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs Telford's Princess Royal and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, in findings published on Thursday, with health inspectors raising particular concerns about the maternity services and the emergency department.
The trust was placed into special measures earlier in November amid a review of more than 100 cases of alleged poor maternity care that led to a series of "unavoidable" baby deaths.
An inspection carried out between August 21 and September 21 rated the trust as inadequate overall, having previously been rated in the "requires improvement" category.
Trust chief executive Simon Wright apologised for its lack of progress but urged people "not to lose sight" of things it does well.
Overall, the trust's performance was rated inadequate for whether its services are safe and well-led, "requires improvement" for the efficacy and responsiveness of services, and "good" for whether its services are caring.
Professor Ted Baker, chief inspector of hospitals at the CQC, said: "While we found staff to be caring and dedicated, there is clearly much work needed at the trust to ensure care is delivered in a way that ensures people are safe."
The CQC has told the trust it must now make changes in 81 areas to boost its standard of care.
This includes improving midwifery staffing levels and taking into account the findings of a review of maternity services by the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.
The CQC said inspectors had also found some examples of "outstanding practice" in the trust's end-of-life, maternity and critical care services.
In a statement, the trust said some of the CQC concerns had been addressed through recruitment and improved reporting by its maternity services.
Mr Wright said: "You cannot be unaffected by a report like this. I'm sorry and disappointed that we have not made as much progress to tackle the issues and challenges that the trust faces as we all want.
"But people should not lose sight of many things that SaTH does not just well but significantly better than many other trusts around the country.
"I know how hard staff are working, how passionate they are about what they do and the care they provide.
"We will take to heart the CQC's findings just as we welcome the extra support that is coming with special measures, to double down on the need to get things right and improve for the people we serve."