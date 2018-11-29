NHS trust at centre of baby deaths scandal rated 'inadequate' in new report

Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust must now make changes in 81 areas. Credit: PA

A hospital trust at the centre of a maternity care scandal has been rated "inadequate" in a new report. The Care Quality Commission (CQC) criticised services at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs Telford's Princess Royal and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, in findings published on Thursday, with health inspectors raising particular concerns about the maternity services and the emergency department. The trust was placed into special measures earlier in November amid a review of more than 100 cases of alleged poor maternity care that led to a series of "unavoidable" baby deaths. An inspection carried out between August 21 and September 21 rated the trust as inadequate overall, having previously been rated in the "requires improvement" category.

Trust chief executive Simon Wright apologised for its lack of progress but urged people "not to lose sight" of things it does well. Overall, the trust's performance was rated inadequate for whether its services are safe and well-led, "requires improvement" for the efficacy and responsiveness of services, and "good" for whether its services are caring. Professor Ted Baker, chief inspector of hospitals at the CQC, said: "While we found staff to be caring and dedicated, there is clearly much work needed at the trust to ensure care is delivered in a way that ensures people are safe." The CQC has told the trust it must now make changes in 81 areas to boost its standard of care. This includes improving midwifery staffing levels and taking into account the findings of a review of maternity services by the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists. The CQC said inspectors had also found some examples of "outstanding practice" in the trust's end-of-life, maternity and critical care services.

