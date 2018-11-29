Oprah gives rousing tribute to Nelson Mandela on South Africa visit

Oprah Winfrey has delivered a rousing tribute to Nelson Mandela on a visit to South Africa as she told the country's youth there was "no such thing as failure".

The philanthropist and former talk show host was given a rapturous reception from the audience at the University of Johannesburg as she gave a speech on her 36th visit to the country.

Ms Winfrey acknowledged the high unemployment, poverty and other social challenges that continue to face South Africa, 24 years after its first all-race elections after the end of white minority rule.

Despite the challenges facing young people in the country, Ms Winfrey, who opened an academy for girls in South Africa a decade ago, told them not to give up.

“Your day will come. I applaud your resilience,” Winfrey told a cheering crowd in Soweto.

“I say there’s no such thing as failure. Failure is just a mistake trying to move you in a better direction.”