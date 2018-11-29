Passenger jet pilot found nearly nine times over alcohol limit to be sentenced

A Japanese pilot who admitted being almost nine times the alcohol limit shortly before a flight from Heathrow Airport is due to be sentenced.

Drunk first officer Katsutoshi Jitsukawa, 42, was arrested at the airport after failing a breath test just 50 minutes before Japan Airlines (JAL) flight JL44 to Tokyo was due to take off with him in the cockpit.

The flight was operated by a Boeing 777 aircraft which holds up to 244 passengers.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said Jitsukawa pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol limit at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, November 1.

He is due to be sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court on Thursday afternoon.

Tests revealed he had 189mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood in his system, almost nine times the 20mg limit for a pilot.

The drink-drive limit in England, Wales and Northern Ireland is 80mg.

JAL issued an apology and pledged to “implement immediate actions to prevent any future occurrence”, adding that “safety remains our utmost priority”.