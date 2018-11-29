Pink Panther suspected gang members steal €200,000 worth of jewellery in less than a minute

A man has been arrested for his involvement in a Milan jewellery heist where €200,000 (£178,000) worth of watches were stolen in just 50 seconds.

Italian police confirmed the detention of Danilo Vucinic, a 36-year-old Serbian national, thought to be part of the notorious Pink Panther gang.

Mr Vucinic had since been living in Basel, where he was identified and apprehended by Swiss authorities on August 31, 2018, who executed a European Arrest Warrant in his name.

He is also suspected of being involved in similar robberies near Locarno according to the Italian State Police.

On Thursday, November 29, the Italian police confirmed that he had been handed over to their services.

The two other suspects in the Milan robbery remain on the run.