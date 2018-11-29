Police release 'appalling' footage of officers being attacked by teenagers

Police have released footage of officers being surrounded by up to 100 teenagers in a town centre and "appalling" scenes as a number of them launched an attack.

Durham Police urged parents to take responsibility for their children following the frightening disturbance in Stanley around 8.40pm on Saturday November 3.

To prevent further disturbances, they had set up a text message service which will alert parents when there is trouble in the town centre and it will tell them to collect their teenagers and remove them from trouble.

The video from body cameras shows uniformed officers responding to a report of a "vulnerable female" at the bus station, and being quickly surrounded.

Officers were heard to say "We are asking people nicely to move away" before tensions rose and they shouted: "Everybody out, move back now."