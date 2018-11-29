Cultural significance of Reggae music honoured by Unesco

The cultural and social influence of reggae music has been honoured by Unesco for its "social commentary" and for providing a "voice for all".

The genre has been added to the prestigious intangible cultural heritage list, which aims to honour and promote non-physical traditions.

Unesco - the cultural arm of the United Nations - said the Jamaican music was unique.

It said reggae represents “a vehicle of social commentary” and “continues to provide a voice for all” since it was first created by marginalised groups, mainly in the western part of the Caribbean island's capital Kingston.

The music – which combines Caribbean, Latin and North American influences – also provides a “cathartic experience” when played and is often used as a means of praising God, the agency added.

Unesco committees are holding their latest round of heritage inscriptions in the Mauritius capital Port Louis.