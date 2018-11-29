- ITV Report
-
Schoolboy who asked postman to send birthday card 'to my dad in heaven' receives 'lovely response' from Royal Mail
A seven-year-old boy who asked a postman to deliver a birthday card to his dad "in heaven" received a letter from the Royal Mail assuring him it had been "delivered safely".
Mother-of-two Teri Copland, from Blackburn, told how her son Jase, had written a note to his postman to make sure his late father received his card.
The note read: "Mr Postman, can you take this to heaven for my dad's birthday."
Jase, whose dad James Hyndman died in 2014, later received a letter from Royal Mail telling him how the postman had navigated through "stars and other galactic objects" to get the letter sent to his dad.
Sean Milligan, an Assistant Delivery Office Manager said: "I will continue to do all I can to ensure delivery to heaven safely."
Ms Copland thanked Royal Mail for taking the time to send the letter to her son.
She shared the letters on social media and said: "I actually cannot state how emotional he is knowing his dad got his card.
"You didn't have to make the effort to do this you could have just ignored it but the fact that yous have made the effort for a little boy you’ve never met is such a lovely thing to do.
"Royal Mail you’ve just restored my faith in humanity and thank you it honestly means the world to him."