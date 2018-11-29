Police officer whose car was attacked by two men with sledgehammers wins Bravery Award

A police officer who warned his colleagues of two masked-men following an attack on his car with sledgehammers has won an award for bravery.

Derbyshire Police were called to a suspected burglary in Glossop on March 16 and identified a car that was thought to have been involved.

Pc Martin Hodnett then saw the two suspects jump out of their car and run towards him.

The video shows the "outstanding" officer rapidly reverse from the attack as the assailants smashed his windscreen.

Despite what had happened, Pc Hodnett immediately called his control room to try and catch the suspects.

He said: "I just expected them to stop to be honest. The next thing they had jumped out and smashed the windscreen."