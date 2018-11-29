Theresa May accepts offer to take part in televised Brexit debate

Theresa May took questions from the Commons Liaison Committee.

Theresa May has accepted an offer to take part in a televised Brexit debate two days before the crucial vote on her Brexit deal in Parliament. The BBC News press team said it was awaiting a response from the Labour Party. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn meanwhile told ITV's This Morning he had said he was happy with an offer from ITV to hold a live debate on the 9th December ahead of the I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here final.

The final details of a debate are yet to be confirmed. Meanwhile, appearing before the Commons Liaison Committee, the prime minister refused to be drawn on what will happen if her withdrawal agreement with the European Union is voted down in Parliament. Instead she said her focus is on getting her Brexit deal through the Commons in a crucial vote on December 11. Asked by Labour MP Rachel Reeves if she could contemplate taking the UK out of the EU in a no deal scenario, "given what we now know" from analysis released by the Bank of England, Mrs May would not confirm one way or another. She did however warn that if the deal is voted down, some people would need to "take some practical steps" due to the possibility of leaving without a deal.

"If Parliament votes down the deal, there is then a process that is in the legislation for the length of time given for the government to come back and make a statement for the next steps," she said. "But the timetable is such that actually some people would need to take some practical steps in relation to no deal." The Prime Minister insisted she was only focused on her deal, telling the committee: "You want to look at all sorts of options and ideas. I think it is important Members of Parliament focus on the nature of this vote. "This is an important point in our history. It is a vote on which we will be deciding whether we deliver on the decision of the British people. "What has been made clear from the European Union is that this is the deal that has been negotiated and this is the deal that people need to focus on when they are looking at the vote."

Yvette Cooper grilled the PM during the Committee meeting

Another Labour MP, Yvette Cooper, pressed her again on the potentiality of a no-deal scenario. "Knowing you for 20 years, I just don't believe that if your deal goes down, you are the kind of person who would contemplate taking this country into a no deal situation. Am I wrong?" she asked. May said she believed her deal was a good deal, and that was her focus.

