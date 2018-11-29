UK Weather Forecast: A brighter afternoon for many with blustery showers

Brighter conditions for many this afternoon, although with a risk of showers. The showers heaviest in the west with hail and thunder. Temperatues mild.

Some persistent steady rain across northwest Scotland tonight, elsewhere clear spells and blustery showers, these heaviest and most frequent in the west. A cooler night.

Tomorrow: Sunny spells and blustery showers, most frequent in the north and west with a risk of hail and thunder. The driest, sunniest weather will be in the southeast. Feeling cooler.