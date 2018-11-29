- ITV Report
UK Weather Forecast: Low pressure continues to drive in weather systems from the west
Steady persistent rain across Northwest Scotland tonight. Elsewhere clear spells and blustery showers, heaviest and most frequent in the West. Staying windy across the north and west. Colder than recent nights.
Blustery showers will continue to push in from the west through the day tomorrow. Eastern parts escaping mostly dry. A much colder day than today, especially in the southeast. Winds gradually easing for all.