'We're in the early stages stages of a retail property crash'

The prospect of a disorderly Brexit is the reason being offered up for the collapse of a £2.9 billion deal for the shopping centre group Intu.

The Bank of England said on Wednesday that commercial property values could fall by as much as 48% if the UK crashes out of the EU in March.

You can understand why the consortium of Peel Group, Brookfield and the Saudi group Olayan may have been spooked.

But the news that the takeover bid was off sent Intu's share price into a tailspin, which suggests Brexit alone is not to blame.

Hemant Kotak of Green Street Advisors believes the consortium realised they were overpaying.

"Everyone likes to blame Brexit but Intu's issues run deeper. The growth in e-commerce means that shoppers are spending less in shops. With sales down, rents are no longer affordable for retailers," Kotak told ITV News.

"Nobody wants to catch a falling knife."