- ITV Report
-
What the papers say – November 29
Brexit is back on the front pages on Thursday after the Bank of England warned of the consequences of Britain leaving the EU without a deal.
The Times carries a picture of BoE governor Mark Carney, who said Britain was not ready for a no-deal Brexit, with the bank warning house prices could fall by 30% and interest rates rise by 5.5% in the worst case scenario.
The Daily Telegraph calls the prediction “Project Hysteria”, quoting Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg saying: “The Bank of England has gone from being discredited to being hysterical.”
The Guardian says warnings that Britain would be better off remaining in the European Union are a “blow” to Theresa May’s Brexit plans.
The Financial Times adds Mrs May has been “forced” to concede that her deal would only “mitigate” damage.
The i leads on the economic forecast on Brexit, saying it could be the worst slump since the Second World War.
The Independent says the forecasts meant Wednesday was the day “Brexit went bust”.
The Daily Mirror says Mrs May’s Brexit blueprint will cost the country £100 billion, but a no-deal Brexit could shrink the economy by twice that figure.
The Sun also runs with the claims from the Bank of England on a no-deal Brexit, calling it “Carnage”.
The Daily Mail reports that Andrea Leadsom, a “key cabinet Brexiteer”, will back Theresa May’s Brexit deal.
The Metro carries the story of an attack on a 15-year-old Syrian refugee in Huddersfield.
And the Daily Star says “snowflakes” want Britons to get rid of traditional Christmas decorations.