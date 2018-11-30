More than 100 inmates escape from Indonesian prison during prayer time

More than 100 inmates have escaped from a prison in western Indonesia after overpowering a guard during prayer time.

The break occurred at the Lambaro penitentiary when all 720 inmates were let out of their cells to take part in evening prayers, according to police in Banda Aceh, the capital of Aceh province.

Officers said the inmates, who were mostly convicted of drug charges and had apparently planned their escape in advance, cut through the wire and iron bars using barbells and crowbars in the reception room and made a dash through rice fields in front of the prison.

The guard’s injuries were not serious, police said.

At least 26 prisoners have been recaptured and police have set up roadblocks across Banda Aceh to search for the 87 others.