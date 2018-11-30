'Are you the skip lady?' Viral star Non Harries tells ITV News she's amused and bemused by new-found fame

A woman who has gained unlikely fame for standing inside skips has told ITV News she is bemused at her celebrity status - but happy to make people laugh.

Non Harries from Pembrokeshire in Wales said she’s finding her new-found fame "ridiculous!" after pictures of her went viral this week.

The 57 year old, who works at skip hire company Greenacres, first came up with the idea to stand in the skips to give people an idea of their size back in 2016.

"We were updating the website, and having worked here a few years I know people call up and say ‘I want a skip’ and they’ve got no idea what size, because a skip is a skip is a skip!" she told ITV News.

Despite being two years old, the photos caught the attention of Radio 1 DJ Greg James this week and, since, usually camera-shy Non has become an internet sensation and a bit of a local star.