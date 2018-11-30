- ITV Report
'Are you the skip lady?' Viral star Non Harries tells ITV News she's amused and bemused by new-found fame
A woman who has gained unlikely fame for standing inside skips has told ITV News she is bemused at her celebrity status - but happy to make people laugh.
Non Harries from Pembrokeshire in Wales said she’s finding her new-found fame "ridiculous!" after pictures of her went viral this week.
The 57 year old, who works at skip hire company Greenacres, first came up with the idea to stand in the skips to give people an idea of their size back in 2016.
"We were updating the website, and having worked here a few years I know people call up and say ‘I want a skip’ and they’ve got no idea what size, because a skip is a skip is a skip!" she told ITV News.
Despite being two years old, the photos caught the attention of Radio 1 DJ Greg James this week and, since, usually camera-shy Non has become an internet sensation and a bit of a local star.
"Someone came up to me in Marks and Spencers yesterday and said ‘Are you skip lady?’" Non said.
"I thought this is ridiculous! Have people got nothing better to do? I mean if it makes people laugh then that is absolutely fine by me."
She went on: "I’m loving the memes on the internet. My two girls are in their twenties and they just think it’s hilarious. Me on the Skips bag of crisps is a rather good one! You name it, it’s probably been done!’"
While she’s bemused by the attention, Non is hoping something good will come of it.
She has decided to use her ‘skip lady’ status to help raise awareness of the charity work of Belle Curran.
The 10 year old is the granddaughter of the owner of Greenacres and is on the waiting list for a double lung transplant.
"Belle is an absolute star, I’m hoping lots of donations come in," Non said as she again reflected on her unlikely celebrity.
"I just stood in a skip, that's all I did! I don’t understand why it’s got so much attention, I guess if it’s a choice between me and Brexit, people would rather read about ‘skip lady’!"