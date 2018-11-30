‘Bleak Friday’ highlights young people at risk of homelessness at Christmas

Thousands of vulnerable young people will be homeless or at risk of homelessness in the weeks leading up to Christmas, a charity has said. Centrepoint said 18,000 young people aged 16-25 in the UK are currently or under threat of sleeping rough, and warned that homelessness is not always visible. The charity has dubbed November 30 “Bleak Friday”, a spin on last week’s Black Friday, to highlight the challenges facing homeless young people over the festive period. Its research found 93% of people who have slept rough felt that no-one cared about them and a quarter of homeless young people (26%) have stayed with a stranger because they had nowhere else to turn. Centrepoint is supporting Zinnia Young, from Sunderland, who became homeless after she was kicked out by her foster parents following the birth of her daughter. She suffered from post-natal depression and found herself sofa surfing when she agreed to put her baby up for adoption.

The Duke of Cambridge presents the Centrepoint Rising Star Award to Zinnia at the 2018 Centrepoint Awards ceremony at Kensington Palace Credit: Ben Stansall/PA

The 23-year-old is now in her second year of a painting and decorating apprenticeship and is living in privately rented accommodation, with help from Centrepoint. She said: “They encouraged me to look for a job that would make me happy and painting and decorating is the only thing that really helps me. “Getting a job has really helped with my mental health, being motivated, helped my confidence. “I’m definitely more in control of everything now than I was beforehand.” Centrepoint’s research said 26% of young homeless people found themselves sofa-surfing and 68% were staying temporarily with extended family or friends to avoid abusive situations.

