Excess winter deaths increase to highest level for more than 40 years

The number of excess winter deaths in 2017 to 2018 was the highest in 40 years, new figures show.

There were an estimated 50,100 deaths above expected levels in England and Wales – the highest recorded since winter 1975/76, data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows.

The increase is thought to be down to the flu, the effectiveness of the flu vaccine and the particularly cold weather seen last winter.

The data also shows more than a third (34.7%) of the deaths were caused by respiratory diseases.

Excess winter mortality continued to be highest among females and people aged 85 and over, while it doubled among males aged 0-64 between the winter of 2016/17 and 2017/18.

The number of daily deaths exceeded the five-year average for all dates except March 25, but experts say peaks like these are not unusual.