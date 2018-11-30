Face transplant patient 'so grateful' to donor as he reveals incredible transformation

Cameron before the injury, after and following the surgery. Credit: NYU Langone

A man who had lost the majority of his lower jaw and his nose after a self-inflicted gun shot injury, has revealed his new face after 25-hour surgery. Cameron Underwood's extensive facial injures, which also included damage to his upper face, severely impacted on his ability to lead a normal life. His mother had read about the pioneering work of Dr Eduardo D Rodriguez and his team at the Face Transplant Program at NYU Langone, and they were confident the surgeons would be able to help Cameron.

Eighteen months after his initial injury, a donor was found by the hospital and the 26-year-old flew to New York in January 2018 for the surgery. The procedure was the second face transplant to be performed at NYU Langone and saw a step forward in the advancement of the surgery, taking 11 hours less than the previous face transplant performed at the hospital. Since the complex surgery, Cameron has made a remarkable recovery. He saw himself in the mirror just 10 days after the operation, and less than three months later - several weeks ahead of his anticipated recovery - he returned home to California, just in time to celebrate the Easter holiday with his family.

Cameron Underwood pictured at the end of his 25-hour face transplant surgery at NYU Langone Health. Credit: NYU Langone

“The journey hasn’t been easy, but it’s been well worth it,” Cameron said. Cameron's surgery involved the transplantation of facial tissue from donor William Fisher, a 23-year-old filmmaker from New York. He says he will "never forget" the "incredible sacrifice" William and his family made. “I think that it’s important to share my story to help inspire others to have hope and to seek help. I’m so grateful to have a face transplant because it’s giving me a second chance at life,” Cameron said at a live NYU Langone Health event where he appeared alongside his surgeon, Dr Rodriguez. “There have been so many amazing advances in surgery, I’m living proof of that, but it only happens because of special people like Will and his family.”

Cameron holds a picture of his donor, 23-year-old William Fisher. Credit: NYU Langone

"I’m also eternally grateful to Dr. Rodriguez and his face transplant team. My family and I could not have made this journey without them,” he continued. A face transplant is a complex procedure that requires more than 100 experts, including physicians, nurses, medical staff, and support staff.

Dr Rodriguez giving a presentation at NYU Langone Health showing a picture Cameron had sent him skydiving. Credit: NYU Langone