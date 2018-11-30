Family in tribute to elderly mother murdered at allotment by ‘wicked’ killer jailed for life

The family of an 80-year-old widow who was strangled at her allotment have described her death as the actions of “one wicked individual”. Colindale allotment secretary Lea Adri-Soejoko was attacked by fellow plot-holder Rahim Mohammadi, 42, in February last year. He throttled her with a lawnmower flex and left her inside a locked shed at the north London site. Following a re-trial at the Old Bailey, Iranian asylum seeker Mohammadi, from Hackney, was found guilty of her murder and sentenced to life in prison. On the day of his sentencing on Friday, Mrs Adri-Soejoko’s grown-up children Tess and Mark described the “torture” of having to sit through two trials.

Tess and Mark Adri-Soejoko have paid tribute to their mother. Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

The siblings stressed that although their mother’s killer is an immigrant, they do not believe that is relevant. Mr Adri-Soejoko told ITV News: “I think it is also important that it is emphasised - and really emphasised - that this was one wicked person who did this; it is not a group, it is not representative of any group, nationality, religion, immigration status. "It doesn't matter, that's nothing to do with it, it's about one wicked, wicked individual."

Ms Adri-Soejoko added: “Hatred is something you kind of rise to in a situation like this. I’m just glad that the truth has been revealed about him and who he truly is. “I’m just glad he is not free and will not be able to do this to anybody else.” The pair told how their "beautiful” mother was living a full life before Mohammadi murdered her.

Ms Adri-Soejoko said: "She was a beautiful, wonderful person, a great mum, a great friend to her friends. She was just no nonsense, no fuss, no drama, she got on with stuff, she got on with bringing us up. "After we lost our dad and even before then she was doing things with the community and working in the allotments, helping people - and people loved her." Mr Adri-Soejoko said his monther was at the centre of their family and her loss was devastating. "When this happened I said the heart had been ripped out of our family, and it has been. "She was the centre around which we all orbited and she was part of the family where we felt safe. If mum was there we knew we were safe."

Rahim Mohammadi was described as ‘wicked’ by his victim’s children Credit: Met Police/PA