Flash floods and mudslides are sweeping through areas burned by California wildfires

Heavy rain has sparked flash flooding and mudslides in parts of California that were scorched by raging wildfires earlier in the month.

Several evacuation orders were issued on Thursday in Butte County in northern California after storms dropped 7.6cm of rain in the area which is still reeling from the deadliest, most destructive wildfire in California’s history, the Camp Fire.

There were also evacuation orders issued in the areas of southern California that were affected by the Hill Fire, Holy Fire and Woolsey Fire.