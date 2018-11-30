- ITV Report
Flash floods and mudslides are sweeping through areas burned by California wildfires
Heavy rain has sparked flash flooding and mudslides in parts of California that were scorched by raging wildfires earlier in the month.
Several evacuation orders were issued on Thursday in Butte County in northern California after storms dropped 7.6cm of rain in the area which is still reeling from the deadliest, most destructive wildfire in California’s history, the Camp Fire.
There were also evacuation orders issued in the areas of southern California that were affected by the Hill Fire, Holy Fire and Woolsey Fire.
This footage shows floodwaters rushing down Trabuco Creek in Orange County, near areas burned by the Holy Fire.
Several roads in both the northern and southern parts of the state had to be closed down as they became inundated by the flows.
The burned areas are particularly prone to flash flooding and mudslides after heavy rainfall as the soil cannot absorb as much moisture as normal, causing fast-moving flows to drag mud, debris and even trees and boulders.