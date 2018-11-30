Four-year-old girl saves mother with emergency 999 call

A four-year-old has been praised for ringing the emergency services after her mother became seriously ill at home.

Charlene Wright had a seizure at home in Dorset and by the time she recovered paramedics had luckily arrived.

All because her four-year-old daughter Kaitlyn Wright knew exactly what to do – dial 999 and give the necessary information to South Western Ambulance Service.

Kaitlyn was presented a certificate on Friday marking her incredible feat.

Mrs Wright said: “I’m so proud of Kaitlyn. At the time I wasn’t really aware of what had happened. I woke up with the paramedics standing over me. I was so happy when I found out what she had done.

“We taught all our children how to make a 999 call, and what to say to the call handler. We got Kaitlyn a pretend Disney phone and practised with it.

“It can be scary when you’re not well. But Kaitlyn makes me feel safe. She’s a star.”