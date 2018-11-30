Giant Trump baby blimp flies in Argentina during G20 summit

Demonstrations are expected to take place on Friday and throughout the weekend to protest against the G20 Summit.

A Donald Trump baby blimp followed the American President to Buenos Aires after its first appearance in London in July, on the occasion of Trump’s visit to the UK.

It is unknown if it is a replica or the original, but it has the same features, an orange-hued diaper-wearing baby, tiny hands holding a mobile phone and Trump’s distinctive hair style.

A large security operation is in place with more than 22,000 police and officials deployed to safeguard the event.