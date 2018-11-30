Has prime minister just signed her own warrant of execution?

The prime minister might have been a bit too clever when attacking Jeremy Corbyn's and Labour's opposition to her Brexit deal.

Some four hours in to her 14-hour flight to the G20 leading nations' summit in Argentina, she told journalists:

"What they are doing is advocating rejecting the deal we negotiated with the European Union without having any proper alternative to it.

"They say they don't want 'no-deal', but by appearing to reject a temporary backstop they are effectively advocating no-deal, because without a backstop there is no deal."

So, she is accusing Labour of ushering in the kind of economic no-deal calamity - a devastating recession that would see the income of the UK slashed by a tenth - that was painted on Wednesday by the governor of the Bank of England.

Which is a critique Labour will have to answer.

But in understanding the true import of what she said, Labour is arguably a sideshow.