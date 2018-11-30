How a budget shoe shop tricked Los Angeles influencers to buy products marked up by over 1000%

Just because it’s expensive does not mean it’s good value.

It’s a lesson which dozens of Los Angeles influencers learned the hard way this week.

Payless, a brand known for budget shoes, opened a fake pop-up store extravagantly named Palessi, with prices and customers to match, but of course, it was still stocked with the same affordable footwear.

Customers heaped praise on the new, edgy brand. Here's what some had to say.