How much is each train operator increasing fares?

Train fares in Britain will go up by an average of 3.1% next year, it was on announced on Friday.

Do you know by how much your fare will increase?

Here are the average increases for each train operating company:

c2c: 2.6%

Caledonian Sleeper: Did not respond to a request for information

Chiltern Railways: 2.8%

CrossCountry: Did not respond to a request for information

East Midlands Trains: 2.7%

Govia Thameslink Railway (Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern, Thameslink): 3%

Grand Central: Refused to disclose an average increase

Great Western Railway: 2.9%

Greater Anglia (includes Stansted Express): 3.1%

Heathrow Express: 0%

Hull Trains: Did not respond to a request for information

London North Eastern Railway: Did not respond to a request for information