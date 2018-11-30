- ITV Report
-
How much is each train operator increasing fares?
Train fares in Britain will go up by an average of 3.1% next year, it was on announced on Friday.
Do you know by how much your fare will increase?
Here are the average increases for each train operating company:
c2c: 2.6%
Caledonian Sleeper: Did not respond to a request for information
Chiltern Railways: 2.8%
CrossCountry: Did not respond to a request for information
East Midlands Trains: 2.7%
Govia Thameslink Railway (Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern, Thameslink): 3%
Grand Central: Refused to disclose an average increase
Great Western Railway: 2.9%
Greater Anglia (includes Stansted Express): 3.1%
Heathrow Express: 0%
Hull Trains: Did not respond to a request for information
London North Eastern Railway: Did not respond to a request for information
London Northwestern Railway: 3.2% for regulated fares (unregulated fares will be unchanged in January)
Merseyrail: 2.9%
Northern: 3.2%
ScotRail: 2.8%
South Western Railway: 2.9%
Southeastern: 3.1%
TfL Rail: Most single fares are frozen but Travelcards and price caps will increase by an average of 3.2%
TransPennine Express: 3.1%
Transport for Wales: 3% for regulated fares (unregulated fare increases are under review)
Virgin Trains: 3.2%
West Midlands Railway: 3.2% for regulated fares (unregulated fares will be unchanged in January)