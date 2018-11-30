Eight ways to beat the biggest rail fare increase in five years

Britain's rail fares will increase by an average of 3.1% in 2019 - making it the largest rise since January 2013. Many long distance commuters will see the annual cost of getting to work increase by more than £100. Examples of increases in annual season tickets include £148 for Brighton to London (from £4,696 to £4,844), £130 for Gloucester to Birmingham (from £4,108 to £4,238), and £100 for Manchester to Liverpool (from £3,152 to £3,252). These rises have now become inevitable but there are methods to minimise the impact on your wallet. Here are eight ways to beat the increase.

A familiar sight - fare rises and delays but there are ways around it. Credit: PA

Renew your season ticket at the right time

If you renew your season ticket before January 2 you will be charged the existing price and avoid the increase.

Bag yourself a cut-price ticket

Train companies sell cheaper off-peak tickets which can be used when services are not as busy.

How your pound breaks down. Credit: PA

Book in advance

It might seem like an obvious one but if you are able to commit to a particular train on a particular date, huge savings are possible by buying an Advance ticket. These are supposed to go on sale 12 weeks in advance, but this has been reduced for many journeys due to timetable problems.

Consider buying a season ticket

They are expensive but if you are making the same journey at least three days a week – such as a regular commute – then a season ticket can be more cost effective. Weekly, monthly and annual tickets are available with the latter offering 52 weeks’ travel for the price of 40.

Perhaps a slightly optimistic sign but finding cheaper fares can be done. Credit: PA

Get a railcard

Many can save a third off rail fares by getting a railcard - and they are not just for young people aged between 16 and 25. Discount cards are available for a range of people, including people in the armed forces, the disabled, people aged 60 and over, families and people travelling with another person such as a friend, partner or colleague. And good news for those older millenials - a new railcard for people aged 26-30 will be available nationwide from January 2.

Travel in a group

Groups of between three and nine adults can save a third off the price of off-peak tickets with most operators on certain journeys.

It can be difficult to plan but split ticketing will save you money. Credit: PA

Research split ticketing

Rather than buying one train ticket from your departure station to your destination, it is sometimes cheaper to break the journey down into multiple tickets. Several split ticketing websites exist to show passengers if they can save money this way.

Chase compensation