Hunt for couple after car found ‘washed up’ on Stranraer beach

Police are searching for a couple after their car was found “washed up” on a beach amid bad weather.

James and Susan Kenneavy’s Ford Kuga was found empty on Drummore beach near Stranraer in the south of Scotland early on Thursday.

Heavy rain had caused coastal flooding along the Drummore coastal road, which police, say had been closed on Thursday night.

Coastguard are helping with police searches.

A force spokesman said: “Officers from Police Scotland are seeking the assistance of the public in an effort to trace a couple, Susan and James Kenneavy who are missing from Drummore.

Their Grey Ford Kuga, registration SJ15UKX was found washed up on Drummore beach around 7.30am this morning.”