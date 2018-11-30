Immunotherapy drug offers hope to head and neck cancer patients

A new immunotherapy can greatly extend the lives of some people with advanced head and neck cancer, with some living for three years or more, a major trial has found.

Overall, the drug pembrolizumab had significant benefits, with 37% of patients who received it surviving for a year or more, compared with only 26.5% of those on standard care.

The large international clinical trial was led by a team at the Institute of Cancer Research, London (ICR) and the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust.

They said the results were “particularly exciting” among the group of people who did respond to pembrolizumab – with a median length of response of 18.4 months, compared with five months for standard care.

The study, which is published in the Lancet, involved 97 medical centres in 20 countries.

The drug was evaluated in a trial of nearly 500 patients with very advanced head and neck cancer that had spread around the body and had already become resistant to platinum chemotherapy, the first-line treatment for the disease.

Some 247 patients were randomised to pembrolizumab and 248 to standard care – chemotherapy or the targeted agent cetuximab.

When chemotherapy or targeted therapies stop working, treatment options for people with advanced head and neck cancer are limited, and they are normally expected to survive for less than six months.

Patients on the trial who received pembrolizumab survived for a median of 8.4 months with pembrolizumab, and 6.9 months with standard treatment.

But a minority of patients responded extremely well to pembrolizumab – 36 patients saw their cancer partially or completely disappear, and some are still cancer free three years after first receiving the drug.

Pembrolizumab also caused fewer serious side-effects than currently approved drugs – 13% of people who received the immunotherapy experienced serious side-effects, compared with 36% of people given standard treatment.

Researchers said they hope pembrolizumab could become a much-needed smarter, kinder treatment option for people with advanced head and neck cancer.

The drug works by taking the brakes off the immune system’s ability to attack cancer cells, and is already approved for use in some people with lung cancer, skin cancer and lymphoma.

Derek Kitcherside, 69, said he attributes being alive and well today to spending two years on the pembrolizumab trial.