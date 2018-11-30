Liquid diet to be prescribed to diabetes patients

Thousands of diabetes patients are to be prescribed a “very low-calorie diet” after a smaller trial proved to be more successful than expected, NHS England has announced. Part of the NHS Diabetes Prevention Programme (NHS DPP) will see up to 5,000 patients prescribed a liquid diet of just over 800 calories a day for three months. The strict diet has been shown to put patients recently diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in remission while a quarter of participants in a recent study achieved a weight loss of 15kg or more. Overall, the DPP – a lifestyle programme for people who are at risk of type 2 – will double in size to treat around 200,000 people a year. The action forms part of the NHS long-term plan, which will increase focus on prevention as well as cure.

The health service in England spends around 10% of its budget on treating diabetes, and it is hoped the move will not just improve the health of patients but also save the NHS money that can be reinvested in frontline care. The nine-month DPP helps patients achieve a healthy weight, improve their overall nutrition and increase levels of physical activity. The approach follows the Diabetes UK-funded DiRECT trial, where almost half of those who went on a very low-calorie diet achieved remission of their type 2 diabetes after a year. A quarter of participants achieved 15kg or more weight loss, and 86% of these put their type 2 diabetes into remission. A more recent trial of very low-calorie diets, DROPLET, demonstrated similar weight loss in obese people.

NHS England chief executive Simon Stevens said: “The NHS is now going to be ramping up practical action to support hundreds of thousands people avoid obesity-induced heart attacks, strokes, cancers and type 2 diabetes. “The NHS long-term plan is going to give people the power and the support to take control of their own lifestyles, so that they can help themselves while also helping the NHS. “Because what’s good for our waistlines is also good for our wallets, given the huge costs to all of us as taxpayers from these largely preventable illnesses. “However this isn’t a battle that the NHS can win on its own. The NHS pound will go further if the food industry also takes action to cut junk calories and added sugar and salt from processed food, TV suppers and fast food takeaways.”

The strict diet could put type 2 diabetes patients in remission Credit: Anthony Devlin/PA