Marriott hotel breach may have exposed 500 million guests records

Marriott has announced 500 million guests’ data may have been exposed during breaches that began in 2014 from a reservation database for its hotels which include luxury London landmarks.

The company said reservations at its Starwood properties – which include the Park Lane Sheraton Grand, Westbury Mayfair and Le Meridien Piccadilly – had been affected by the “data security incident”.

Work is continuing but the firm said the breached database contains the information of up to half a billion guests.

The database stored information including passport numbers, dates of births, names, addresses and phone numbers for 327 million guests.

Payment card numbers and expiration dates were also stored for some.