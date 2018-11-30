New trees planted at site ravaged by wildfire in summer heatwave

More than 5,500 trees are being planted as a landscape devastated by wildfire and drought in the summer returns to life, the Woodland Trust said.

Planting will take place at the Smithills Estate near Bolton where the Winter Hill fire, thought to have been lit by arsonists, burned through moorland and trees in July.

Around a third of the Smithills Estate, bought by the Woodland Trust in 2015, was damaged by the fire, hitting wildlife such as brown hares and common lizards.

The fire burned into the first trees planted as part of efforts to create a new “northern forest” stretching from Liverpool to Hull along the M62 corridor.

The site also suffered one of its biggest droughts this summer, putting strains on the environment of upland grassland, moorland, streams and woodlands that make up the landscape.

Smithills Estate is the largest site the Trust owns in England and is home to 1,000 species from curlews to wild garlic, but was in need of restoration and environmental management when it was taken over.

The Woodland Trust’s aim when it bought the site was to restore it by planting trees and managing the environment to boost nature.

Now, the charity is preparing to plant the first new trees since the fire, with the help of residents and community groups, as part of efforts to restore the damaged landscape.