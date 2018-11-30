Rail fares to increase by average of 3.1%

Britain’s rail fares will increase by an average of 3.1% on January 2, the rail industry has announced. According to Office of Rail and Road data, it will be the largest rise since January 2013. Many long-distance commuters will see the annual cost of getting to work increase by more than £100.

Paul Plummer, chief executive of industry body the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), said: “Nobody wants to pay more to travel, especially those who experienced significant disruption earlier this year. “Money from fares is underpinning the improvements to the railway that passengers want and which ultimately help boost the wider economy. “That means more seats, extra services and better connections right across the country.” There have been calls for prices to be frozen following chaos caused by the implementation of new timetables in May.

Fewer than half (45%) of passengers are satisfied with the value for money of train tickets, according to a survey by watchdog Transport Focus. The organisation's chief executive, Anthony Smith, said: "Many passengers, still reeling from summer timetable chaos and frustrated by 'autumn' disruption, won't believe fares are going up again. "Until day-to-day reliability returns – with fewer significant delays and cancellations – passenger trust won't begin to recover." The increase in around 40% of fares, including season tickets, is regulated by the UK, Scottish and Welsh Governments. This is predominantly capped at July's RPI inflation figure, which was 3.2%. Other fare rises are decided by train companies.

