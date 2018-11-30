‘Rising star’ Gyimah who pushed for a bigger role in Government

Sam Gyimah has been considered a “rising star” for nearly two decades. The East Surrey MP was born in Beaconsfield, but split from his single mother aged six and was sent to live in Ghana, before returning to a state comprehensive to complete his GCSEs and A-Levels. The 42-year-old credited “good schools with great teachers” as he earned a place at Somerville College, Oxford, to read philosophy, politics and economics.

His political teeth were cut at the Oxford Union, where he served as president, and sharpened as he stood for Camden council elections unsuccessfully. Initially employed by Goldman Sachs as an investment banker, where he worked on mergers and acquisitions, Mr Gyimah was added to the Conservative party A-List and selected as the prospective parliamentary candidate for East Surrey in 2010 following the retirement of Peter Ainsworth. He took the seat with a 17,000 vote majority and had only been in Westminster for two years when he was made parliamentary private secretary to then Prime Minister David Cameron.

Then Prime Minister David Cameron with MP for East Surrey Sam Gyimah Credit: Dave Thompson/PA

But he pushed for a bigger role in Government, becoming a whip in 2013 and childcare minister in 2014. Further promotions to prisons minister and his most-recent role as universities minister followed.

