Roxy the bulldog rescued after getting trapped in tight spot

A bulldog had to be rescued after she got stuck between a rock and a hard place.

Adventurous Roxy got trapped between a wall and a fence in a back garden in Waunarlwydd, Swansea, last week.

Two RSPCA officers, Inspector Julie Fadden and Animal Collection Officer Ellie West, were able to lift Roxy out, run precautionary welfare checks and return her to her delighted owners.

The dog was trapped for three hours but the RSPCA officers were able to free her within 40 minutes of receiving the call.