Search stood down for couple after car found washed up on beach

The search for a couple whose car was found washed up on a beach amid bad weather has been stood down for the day.

James and Susan Kenneavy’s Ford Kuga was found empty on Drummore beach near Stranraer in south-west Scotland at around 7.30am on Thursday.

Heavy rain led to flooding on the Drummore coastal road on Wednesday and search teams worked into the night on Thursday looking for the couple.

Air, sea and land searches continued on Friday but have now been stood down.

Police Scotland said search teams will return to the area over the weekend.