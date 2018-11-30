Snow leopard shot dead after escaping from enclosure at Dudley Zoo

A snow leopard has been shot after escaping from its zoo enclosure.

The eight-year-old animal was euthanised at 5pm on October 23 after Dudley Zoo in the West Midlands had “no other option in the interest of public safety”.

The zoo said the snow leopard called Margaash was shot once by a senior member of the firearms team and did not suffer.

Margaash, who lived with a three-year-old female snow leopard called Taiga, managed to escape after a “keeper error” meant the enclosure door was left open.

The zoo said the incident led to disciplinary action for those involved.