PM will tell Trump 'he is wrong' on her Brexit deal

In my short interview with the PM, here in Argentina at the G20 summit of leading nations, she told me several things of note. First she said she would be “very happy to tell President Trump and others that we will have an independent trade policy”. That was a response to my question whether she would tell Trump - who is here - "to his face" that he was wrong to say her Brexit plan would make it impossible for the US to do a trade deal with the UK. We will see if she now delivers on that fighting talk.

Donald Trump said the Brexit deal could harm US-UK trading relations. Credit: AP

Second, yet again she offered no plan B at all, for when her deal is voted down by MPs - which is what almost all her MP colleagues expect to happen on 11 December (and see the blog I wrote when I disembarked from the her plane earlier this morning for why her refusal to countenance a backup Brexit plan is so perilous for her). I could not resist asking her the TINA - “there is no alternative” - question. Sorry. I know it is a cliche. But she did not make the slightest attempt to correct me. In fact she doubled down on it by attacking Labour for working “to frustrate Brexit”. She alleged that Corbyn’s amendment to her Brexit motion was “to try and stop us from doing what people asked us to do which is leave the European Union”.

The prime minister arrived in the early hours in Argentina. Credit: AP