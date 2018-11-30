Theresa May wants meeting with Saudi prince to call for 'transparent' probe into killing of Jamal Khashoggi

Bin Salman, known as MBS, says he knew nothing about the killing by a Saudi hit-squad, that took place in the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul. But that is doubted by Turkish officials.

Theresa May has requested a meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Buenos Aires at the G20 summit of leading nations, which she insists is because she wants him to clear up the uncertainties over whether he was in any way involved in the gory killing of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Theresa May told journalists on the flight to Argentina she would tell him there needs to be a “full and transparent investigation in relation to what happened”.

But there seems to be a contradiction in asking Saudi’s de facto ruler for such an investigation, unless she is already presuming his innocence.

Her meeting with him will attract criticism from those who hate the UK’s arms sales to Saudi, especially when it is engaged in a devastating war in Yemen.

May said on Yemen that “we remain deeply concerned about the humanitarian situation” and “the long-term solution is political”.

It is thought the prince’s other notable meeting in Argentina will be with Russia’s President Putin.