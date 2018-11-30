Tyson Fury relishing comeback fight after returning from brink of suicide and weight battle

Tyson Fury believes victory in his upcoming heavyweight title fight against Deontay Wilder would mark boxing's "greatest ever" comeback following his battle with obesity and depression. In a candid interview with ITV News, the 30-year-old described finding himself weighing 27 stone and on the brink of suicide during his two-and-a-half year boxing hiatus. Fury admitted it had been "very tough" to get himself in shape for Saturday's clash against the The Bronze Bomber in Los Angeles, having had his boxing licence revoked in 2016. The victor will take the WBC heavyweight belt. His comments come after the pair had to be separated during a press conference ahead of the clash.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder go head-to-head on Saturday. Credit: AP

In 2016, Fury vacated his heavyweight titles over doping and medical issues, while his licence was later revoked. His clash with Wilder represents his return to the ring. On Friday, Fury told ITV News he felt in "fantastic shape", adding that he was "bang on the nail" where he wanted to be going into the bout. But he said it had been a long journey to lose nine stones over 14 months as well as battle mental health issues. "It was very tough. Anybody who loses nine stone in weight deserves a medal," Fury said. "It's been a long, hard road. It's been very tough but with a lot of dedication and sacrifice you can achieve anything you want." He continued: "It got very dark, very down and depressing and all that stuff that comes with it. "But there was a light at the end of the tunnel and I did travel towards that light and I came out the other side, thankfully."

Wilder told ITV News he had nothing to fear from Fury.