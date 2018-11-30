- ITV Report
-
Tyson Fury relishing comeback fight after returning from brink of suicide and weight battle
Tyson Fury believes victory in his upcoming heavyweight title fight against Deontay Wilder would mark boxing's "greatest ever" comeback following his battle with obesity and depression.
In a candid interview with ITV News, the 30-year-old described finding himself weighing 27 stone and on the brink of suicide during his two-and-a-half year boxing hiatus.
Fury admitted it had been "very tough" to get himself in shape for Saturday's clash against the The Bronze Bomber in Los Angeles, having had his boxing licence revoked in 2016.
The victor will take the WBC heavyweight belt.
His comments come after the pair had to be separated during a press conference ahead of the clash.
In 2016, Fury vacated his heavyweight titles over doping and medical issues, while his licence was later revoked.
His clash with Wilder represents his return to the ring.
On Friday, Fury told ITV News he felt in "fantastic shape", adding that he was "bang on the nail" where he wanted to be going into the bout.
But he said it had been a long journey to lose nine stones over 14 months as well as battle mental health issues.
"It was very tough. Anybody who loses nine stone in weight deserves a medal," Fury said.
"It's been a long, hard road. It's been very tough but with a lot of dedication and sacrifice you can achieve anything you want."
He continued: "It got very dark, very down and depressing and all that stuff that comes with it.
"But there was a light at the end of the tunnel and I did travel towards that light and I came out the other side, thankfully."
Admitting he feared he would never box again during his prolonged absence, Fury said he had required professional help to deal with his demons.
He said: "I came back this time to give people hope and inspiration and help others."
Looking ahead to the fight, he said: "The outcome is this: the fans are the winners. You can't lose as a fan in this fight.
"You're getting to see the world's best heavyweights go toe-to-toe with each other in a massive fight for all the glory."
Asked what victory would mean, Fury said: "One of, if not the, greatest comeback of all time.
"Because I know people have had time out of the ring before, but they've never ballooned up to 400 pounds ever, 27-and-a half-stones, and I don't remember them ever being suicidal before, either."