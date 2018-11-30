UK Weather Forecast: Rain clearing southern parts tomorrow. Largely dry and bright across Scotland.

This Evening and Tonight:Showers will continue this evening, largely across northern and western areas. Turning chilly for a time, before cloud and rain spreads in from the southwest overnight across England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Further showers are expected overnight for Scotland.

Saturday:A mix of sunshine and showers in Scotland, otherwise a rather cloudy start with rain across central and southern areas. Slowly turning drier in the afternoon, but remaining largely cloudy.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:Staying largely unsettled over the next few days with showers or longer spells of rain. Brighter spells are likely at times, particularly in the north. Gradually turning colder by Tuesday.