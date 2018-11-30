Up to 17% of children could have symptoms of foetal alcohol spectrum disorder

Up to 17% of children in the United Kingdom could have symptoms of a disorder caused by drinking in pregnancy, a study has found. Foetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) is thought to be under-diagnosed, with only one specialist clinic in England. The lifelong condition, caused by exposure to alcohol in pregnancy, affects learning and behaviour and can cause physical abnormalities. Researchers from the University of Bristol and Cardiff University used information collected by women who were pregnant between 1991 and 1992. They followed the development of 13,495 children from birth until the age of 15. The UK has the fourth highest level of pre-natal alcohol use in the world but the research is the first to estimate how many people may have FASD.

Dr Cheryl McQuire, researcher in epidemiology and alcohol-related outcomes at the University of Bristol led the research, which is published in the journal Preventative Medicine. “Our results showed that a significant number of children screened positive for features consistent with FASD,” Dr McQuire said. “The results are based on a screening tool, which is not the same as a formal diagnosis. “Nevertheless, the high rates of prenatal alcohol use and FASD-relevant symptoms that we found in our study suggest that FASD is likely to be a significant public health concern in the UK. “These results are important because without UK estimates of FASD prevalence, awareness will remain low and children, teenagers and adults will continue to find it difficult to seek diagnosis and to access the support they may need.” Dr McQuire said the information on prenatal alcohol use may have been collected almost 30 years ago but figures have largely remained unchanged. In the research, which used data from the Children of the 90s study in Bristol, up to 79% of children were exposed to alcohol. “Recent estimates suggest that three quarters of women drink some alcohol during pregnancy, with one third at binge levels,” Dr McQuire said. “This suggests that many individuals in our population today could also have symptoms of FASD. “The most up-to-date guidance states that the safest approach is not to drink alcohol at all if you are pregnant, or if you think you may become pregnant. “It is important that people are aware of the risks so that they can make an informed decision about drinking in pregnancy.”

