Charity box thief tripped up by brave passerby

A hapless thief whose bungling attempts to steal a charity box from a branch of Subway were foiled when he was tripped by a passerby has been jailed.

Comical footage shows Joshua Starkey being knocked to the ground as he attempted to run away from Hull Paragon Interchange station with the charitable donations on March 25.

The video, released by the British Transport Police, shows the 23-year-old walking into the fast-food restaurant, located in the station, at around 10am, before grabbing the British Heart Foundation box.