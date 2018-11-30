Man winched to safety from raging water in dramatic helicopter rescue as cars drive by

Firefighters have successfully battled through a dramatic rescue mission to lift a man from fast moving waters in the Los Angeles River.

The man was spotted in the river clinging on to a tree on Thursday morning, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert.

Footage revealed the moment a helicopter crew from the Los Angeles Fire Department rescued the man, hoisting him up to safety right next to busy traffic.

A California Highway Patrol officer and an LA park ranger kept their eyes on the man from the shore while LAFD ground and air units responded, including swift-water rescue teams.