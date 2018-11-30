What the papers say – November 30

Brexit continues to make the front pages of the papers on Friday, while health issues and an honour for the former boss of Network Rail also make the fronts. The Times reports the Metropolitan Police will consider deploying armed officers in parts of London “worst hit by gang violence”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Telegraph runs with a report suggesting 100 Conservative MPs have spoken out against Theresa May’s Brexit plans, with the paper saying support for her blueprint has “collapsed in Westminster”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Guardian leads with reports of the Government relaxing immigration rules which will allow more foreign doctors to come to the UK to “fill widespread NHS gaps”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Financial Times carries the latest at Unilever, with chief Paul Polman stepping down following a defeat over plans to move the company’s headquarters to Rotterdam.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Metro calls the planned debate between Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn the “farce show” as the former would prefer a discussion on the BBC while the Labour leader would prefer ITV to host.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The i says Christmas could be cancelled for MPs if they vote against Theresa May’s Brexit deal.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Independent leads with the latest step in the fight against diabetes, reporting the NHS will prescribe a “liquid diet” of soups and shakes which will limit patients to 800 calories a day.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Mirror says that an “addiction to sugary food and drinks” is leading to a rise in dental extractions among children.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Sun says that Seann Walsh will not be performing on the Strictly tour.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Mail carries backlash after former Network Rail chief executive Mark Carne was awarded a CBE.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Express carries a letter from a former soldier calling for an end to prosecutions of Northern Ireland veterans.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And the Daily Star says that Ozzy Osbourne was nearly killed by a manicure.