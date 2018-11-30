Wizard of Oz named most influential film

An algorithm has pulled back the curtain to reveal The Wizard of Oz as the most influential film of all time.

Researchers in Italy developed a computer that would measure which film was the most referenced by the film industry.

The research team at the University of Turin analysed more than 47,000 films using the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) as its source, and found that the 1939 film starring Judy Garland and her ruby slippers, topped the list.

It was followed by the original Star Wars film and Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho.