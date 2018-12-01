45,000 hospital ops to remove children’s teeth last year

There were more than 45,000 hospital operations to remove teeth from teenagers and children last year – equating to 180 each working day, figures show. The statistics have led council leaders to call for immediate action to tackle sugar consumption, with youngsters in the UK the biggest consumers of soft drinks in Europe – with two out of five (40%) 11 to 15-year-olds drinking sugary drinks at least once a day. The Local Government Association, which represents 370 councils in England and Wales, said the figures – up by 18% in the past six years – are likely to reflect poor oral hygiene as well as the excessive consumption of sugary food and drinks. Its analysis of NHS spending data found there were 45,077 extractions of multiple teeth in under-18s in England in 2017/18 at a cost of £38.9 million. This is an 18% increase on the 38,208 in 2012/13, which cost £27.4 million.

The total cost to the NHS of these operations since 2012 is £205 million. The severity of the tooth decay means the treatment has to be carried out in hospital under general anaesthetic, rather than by a dentist. Councils, which have responsibility for public health, have long called for the Government to implement measures to reduce sugar intake, such as reducing the amount in soft drinks and introducing teaspoon labelling on food packaging. The Government announced sugar reduction guidelines for nine food categories in March 2017, but the LGA is calling for councils to have a say in deciding where the revenue from the soft drinks levy – which has raised £154 million since its introduction – is spent. It said the Government also needs to reverse £600 million in reductions to councils’ public health grants between 2015/16 and 2019/20, used to fund oral health programmes and initiatives to tackle childhood obesity.

